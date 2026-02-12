Primary 2026: Pender County Commissioner candidate Jimmy Tate

Name: Jimmy T. Tate

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: President, Mt. Calvary Center and Tate Farm by the Pond

Degree: B.A., M.A., M.A.C.R., Ed.D.

Q. What qualifies you to serve on the board of commissioners?

I bring proven leadership and real executive experience. I previously served two terms as Chairman of the Pender County Board of Commissioners and helped guide the county through difficult economic years without raising taxes. Professionally, I have managed large budgets and personnel as a college president. Pender County is growing rapidly, and experience matters when making decisions that affect infrastructure, schools, and taxpayers.

Q. What is your view of the current board’s leadership? What are they succeeding at, and what needs to be improved? What would your top priority be?

The Board has taken important steps to strengthen public safety staffing and address growth pressures. However, we must continue improving fiscal oversight and internal controls, particularly after last year’s financial challenges. My top priority is restoring and maintaining public confidence through disciplined budgeting, stronger safeguards, and clear communication with residents.

Q. Local leaders on the WMPO board are considering a tri-county transit tax to fund significant infrastructure projects, like the replacement of the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge. It will require buy-in from the state legislature as well as local leaders. Where do you stand on this proposal?

The Cape Fear Memorial Bridge primarily serves New Hanover and Brunswick counties, but the broader opportunity to fund long-term infrastructure projects across the region deserves serious consideration. I am cautious about any sales tax increase because it impacts working families. However, this proposal would ultimately require voter approval, and I support allowing the people of Pender County to decide. If structured with clear accountability and a fair return for Pender County taxpayers, it could provide meaningful infrastructure investment for our future.

Q. The county finance department had a challenging 2025, with leadership changes, budget delays and, finally, a phishing scam that cost the county over $650,000. What do you think led to these challenges, and how do you think the department can reach more stable ground?

The challenges revealed weaknesses in verification procedures and administrative safeguards. Protecting public funds must be a top priority. Strengthening internal controls, enhancing cybersecurity protocols, improving oversight, and ensuring proper staffing and training are essential steps. Stability comes from clear procedures, accountability, and consistent leadership.

Q. Pender County will be conducting a tax revaluation in 2026 – its first since 2019. How do you think that will impact the county, and should revals be done more often?

Many homeowners may see significant valuation increases due to rapid growth and rising property values. I support maintaining a revenue-neutral tax rate so higher valuations do not automatically mean higher taxes. Moving to a more consistent revaluation schedule can help prevent large swings and provide greater predictability for residents. I believe in no tax increases.

Q. This past year, commissioners authorized several large raise packages for county employees, including $900k for fire and EMS staff and $331k for PCS bus drivers. But those decisions did not come without debate over how to be good stewards of taxpayer money. What will you do as commissioner to fund critical public services and recruit/retain quality staff, while also keeping money in taxpayers' wallets?

Public safety and essential services must be reliable. Competitive pay is necessary to recruit and retain deputies, firefighters, and bus drivers. At the same time, we must carefully examine spending, prioritize core services, and look for operational efficiencies. Responsible budgeting allows us to support employees while protecting taxpayers from unnecessary increases.

Q. Pender County has very few news outlets. One of the largest local publications is the Pender Topsail-Post and Voice, which is currently engaged in a lawsuit against the county. As an elected official, how will you promote transparency and communicate important decisions to residents?

Transparency is extremely important and we should work with our news outlets, including the Pender Topsail-Post and Voice. I support proactive communication, including timely publication of budgets, contracts, and decisions online. Government works best when it is open, accessible, and responsive. Clear communication and visibility across the county help build and maintain public trust.

Q. WUNC reports federal changes to SNAP funding may require county governments to cover additional costs associated with Medicaid – counties would have to ensure recipients (including veterans, people aged 55-65, and parents of kids over 14) meet work requirements, which would cost Pender County more money. How would you approach this funding issue?

Counties should not be left absorbing unfunded federal mandates. If administrative costs increase due to federal policy changes, I would work with state partners to seek relief and ensure local taxpayers are not unfairly burdened. Compliance is necessary, but funding responsibility should be shared appropriately.

Q. Do you feel the county’s current water and sewer utilities are being adequately funded and managed? Do you think it should be a county priority to connect people using well water to the county's water and sewer?

Water and sewer capacity are central to responsible growth. Investment must be strategic and based on system readiness. Expanding connections should prioritize areas with documented need, while ensuring new development contributes fairly to infrastructure costs. Existing residents should not subsidize expansion without clear benefit.

Q. If elected, how will you approach the issue of development?

We must control growth and understand that development should occur where infrastructure exists or is planned. Enforcing the Land Use Plan and requiring growth to pay for itself protects taxpayers is extremely important. Growth must never outpace the county’s ability to serve its residents. The growth must be controlled to protect our citizens' quality of life.