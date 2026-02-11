Triad voters urged to update registrations before primary

With the March primary approaching, North Carolina election officials are urging voters to review their registration records now.

Last summer, the State Board of Elections contacted about 70,000 voters statewide and asked them to add a driver’s license number or the last four digits of their Social Security number to their registrations.

The board launched the outreach as part of its Registration Repair Project to comply with court rulings.

About 8,600 voters in Forsyth, Guilford and Watauga counties still need to provide that information.

Voters can update their records online, by mail or in person at their county board of elections office.

Those whose records remain incomplete when they go to the polls will be required to cast provisional ballots.

Early voting begins Thursday.