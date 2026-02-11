© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro seeks community input on new safety plan

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 11, 2026 at 2:20 PM EST
A photo of Greensboro
Courtesy city of Greensboro
A new action plan aims to increase safety in the greater Greensboro area.

Greensboro is seeking public input to improve transportation safety across the city.

The Greensboro Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, or MPO, is hosting a digital open house for a new action plan. The initiative aims to create safer roadways by studying the causes behind traffic incidents.

The MPO is encouraging community members to provide feedback on ways to improve safety for individuals who drive, walk, bike and use transit.

The action plan will use public input and traffic data to develop new ways to reduce fatalities and injuries and promote more efficient transportation networks.

The initiative will cover Greensboro, and the towns of Summerfield, Sedalia, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden and Stokesdale.

The open house runs until March 11.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons