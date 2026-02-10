Randolph County School System considering school closure

The Randolph County Board of Education is considering closing a school due to low enrollment and reductions in state funding.

District officials say enrollment at Uwharrie Ridge Six-Twelve has been steadily declining despite multiple recruitment efforts.

This year, it only had 369 students — roughly half of its capacity. Randolph County School System Superintendent Stephen Gainey recommended Monday night that the Board of Education close the school at the end of this year.

“This is nothing about the teachers. This is nothing about the kids. This is nothing about the community," Gainey said. "It is a wonderful place, but I don't know how we can keep operating this when we continue to get handed reduced funding from the state.”

The district is anticipating losing millions designated for low-wealth districts. This closure, Gainey said, would save the school system $1.3 million and minimize other budget reductions.

But it won’t come without inconveniences to students and families, who will have to travel farther to new school placements.

The board voted to hold a public hearing on the closure March 9.