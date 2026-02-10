Randolph County residents call on commissioners to reinstate public library board

Residents spoke out at a Randolph County Commission meeting Monday night, calling for the public library’s board of trustees to be reinstated.

Commissioners dismissed the entire library board back in December, after its decision to keep a kids’ book about a transgender boy in the children’s section.

They also dissolved the bylaws that governed the trustees, creating a blank slate they plan to refill, but haven’t yet. At this month’s meeting, the vast majority of public speakers were concerned with this issue. Jennifer Eagle was one of them.

“I don't really understand why you're setting up new bylaws and appointing new trustees if you don't actually want them to follow bylaws and expect them to base their decisions on your wishes," Eagle said. "It feels like you're setting up a puppet show to trick us into thinking we have a library board. But we can all see you back there behind the curtain.”

Another speaker presented board members with an online petition to reinstate the library board, that’s received over 700 signatures.

Commissioners did not have further discussion on the matter during this meeting, but hope to vote on new bylaws in March.