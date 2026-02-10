© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News
North Carolina State Board of Elections shares early voting tips

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:38 PM EST
A voter enters an indoor polling place.
Gerry Broome
AP
A voter enters a polling place.

In-person early voting for North Carolina’s primary election kicks off Thursday.

Four years ago, nearly 40% of North Carolina voters cast early ballots at hundreds of sites across the state.

Here are some key reminders for 2026.

Bring a photo ID. If you don’t have one, you can fill out an exception form or show your ID at the county board of elections by noon on Mar. 6.

Voters registered with a political party can only vote in that party’s primary. Unaffiliated voters can choose either a party or a nonpartisan ballot.

And if you missed the regular voter registration deadline, you can still register and vote during the early period by providing proof of eligibility and residency.

In-person early voting ends at 3 pm on Feb. 28. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
