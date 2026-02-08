© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Mecklenburg County issues measles exposure notice for two locations

WFAE | By WFAE staff and wire reports
Published February 8, 2026 at 7:56 AM EST
A child with measles
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
A child with measles

Mecklenburg County Public Health is alerting the public to a potential measles exposure at two locations in south Charlotte late last month.

Officials say anyone who visited Vista Auction, 2500 Sardis Rd., on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30 between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m, and Lidl, 9318 Monroe Road, on Jan. 3,0 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. is advised to monitor for symptoms and learn what steps to take after a possible exposure.

Public Health emphasized that neither business was the source of the infection and both locations are now safe to visit. The businesses are cooperating with public health officials during the investigation.

The exposure is not linked to any known measles cases in Mecklenburg County, but is connected to a case from another jurisdiction. There are currently three reported measles cases in Mecklenburg County, according to Public Health. Officials say they are continuing to work with partners across jurisdictions as measles cases increase across the Carolinas.

WFAE staff and wire reports
