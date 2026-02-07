© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
'I Voted' sticker contest opens in Forsyth County

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published February 7, 2026 at 8:56 PM EST
Adobe Stock image
"I Voted" sticker designs will be judged on visual appeal, creativity, and clarity.

Friday marked the opening of the Forsyth County
Board of Elections’ “I Voted” sticker contest. The winning design will be printed and distributed to voters in the upcoming General Election this November. 

The competition is for kids only — all participants must be Forsyth County students under age 18. Judges will evaluate submissions based on visual appeal, creativity and clarity. 

Suggested topics include Forsyth County history and features unique to North Carolina. The submission period closes on March 6.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford