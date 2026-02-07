'I Voted' sticker contest opens in Forsyth County

Friday marked the opening of the Forsyth County

Board of Elections’ “I Voted” sticker contest. The winning design will be printed and distributed to voters in the upcoming General Election this November.

The competition is for kids only — all participants must be Forsyth County students under age 18. Judges will evaluate submissions based on visual appeal, creativity and clarity.

Suggested topics include Forsyth County history and features unique to North Carolina. The submission period closes on March 6.

