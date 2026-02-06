Primary 2026: Jenna Earley, running for District Attorney in Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties

Name: Jenna Earley

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Assistant District Attorney (Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties: 2018 – present, Alamance County: 2013 – 2018)

Degree: J.D. 2013 (Campbell University Norman Adrian Wiggins School of Law), M.A. 2010 (University of North Carolina – Wilmington), B.A. 2007 (Elon University)

Q. What qualifies you to serve as Brunswick County District Attorney?

The role of District Attorney of the 15th Prosecutorial District (Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus Counties) requires day one readiness. I am the only candidate with prosecutorial and leadership experience within our criminal justice system. For the entirety of my career, I have worked side-by-side with law enforcement, collaborating on investigations and prosecutions, and have stood up for victims in the courtroom. The lessons that I have learned and expertise I have developed during my career simply cannot be learned overnight or in a few months. Because of my experiences, especially as Chief ADA in Brunswick and Columbus Counties and as First Assistant District Attorney, I know how to help shape investigations, bring together resources for maximum justice, and attract, train, and retain prosecutors and legal assistants. Further, I already have well-established relationships with law enforcement, judges, clerks, and other community partners that will allow for a seamless transition.

Q. Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to do so.

With the move to e-Courts there has been a lot of change in how we receive discovery (the evidence in a case) from law enforcement, process it within our office, and send it to defense counsel. I want to standardize the system(s) and workflows we are using in order to maximize efficiency and strengthen the administration of justice.

Q. What is the biggest challenge facing the Brunswick County DA’s office?

The biggest challenge for any of the three counties in our District is being part of a three-county district. While prosecutors and legal assistants have duty stations, crime does not conform to the number of staff members in each office. As a result, the District Attorney has to constantly be aware of the needs of each office and has to know how to utilize resources from each of the counties as those needs change. This is also why it is crucial that the District Attorney leads from the front and does not merely manage the office. The District Attorney needs to be willing and able to do the work that is asked of others and must be a part of those surged resources in order to safeguard public safety. Having served as a Chief ADA in Brunswick and Columbus Counties and as the First Assistant District Attorney, I know how to identify those needs and respond to them.

Q. Can you share your approach to setting bonds?

Bonds are set by judicial officials – magistrates and judges. However, in my role as a prosecutor, I advocate for bond amounts during First Appearances and advocate for positions on bond during motions to revoke/increase (typically filed by the State) and motions to reduce (typically filed by a defendant). In advocating for a specific bond amount and/or conditions to be set, I utilize the factors set out in NCGS § 15A-534, as well as the newly implemented guidelines articulated in Iryna’s Law. Each case is different, so the existence or non-existence of the factors articulated in those laws should guide the setting of a bond.

Q. When it comes to prosecution of drug charges, some DA’s offices are setting cannabis as a lower priority. What will be your approach to drug charges, for cannabis and for other substances?

As a prosecutor, I took an oath to uphold the North Carolina Constitution and the United States Constitution. I do not believe in picking and choosing which laws should be prosecuted; I believe in using prosecutorial discretion to consider all of the available information when analyzing and resolving a case. Those decisions should, however, be based upon the facts. Also, when it comes to drug charges, we need to ensure that we are targeting drug dealers. We do that by working closely with law enforcement to identify, investigate, and prosecute those dealers to the maximum extent of the law.

Q. New Hanover County has a few specialty courts for community empowerment, community recovery, and for veterans. Should these courts be more common, and would you move to implement them in Brunswick County?

When looking at the entire 15th Prosecutorial District, specialty courts already exist. While Bladen County does not currently have specialty courts, both Brunswick County and Columbus County already do. In Brunswick County, specialty courts have operated for years in Superior Court, first under late Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Ola Lewis, and now under current Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Jason Disbrow. The team of dedicated professionals that make up that program help run Drug Treatment Court, Mental Health Court, WOW Court, and DWI Court. In addition, District Court Judge Pauline Hankins presides over Safe Babies Court (SBC), which aims to reduce the time a child spends in foster care before reaching a permanent, safe home. Finally, in Columbus County, District Court Judge T. Heath Nance presides over Judicially-Managed Accountability and Recovery Court (JMARC), which started in the middle of 2025. The existence of specialty courts in the 15th Prosecutorial District is an important tool for non-violent offenders who have substance use, mental health, or co-occurring disorders. Having those individuals work through an intermediate punishment program that utilizes consistency and accountability helps reduce substance dependency and recidivism. During my tenure in the DA’s Office, I have had the opportunity to work with our specialty courts and have seen first-hand the positive impacts that consistency and accountability, and a dedicated court team, can create. I am always open to continued conversations about the needs of our communities and would consider additional specialty courts, especially in Bladen County as that is a resource that is not currently available there.

Q. SBI investigations can be lengthy, limiting clarity about issues of public interest. How can you, as DA, work to expedite the processes?

The resources of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation [SBI] are extremely helpful. Whether assisting with a homicide, officer-involved shooting, matter of public corruption, or something in between, the nature of the investigation dictates its complexity and length. Utilizing a police-prosecutor team approach, and having a well-established relationship with our SBI partners, allows for communication throughout the investigatory process. While the rules of professional responsibility limit the extent to which we can publicly comment on pending cases, the high level of communication and coordination between the DA’s Office and the SBI aids in the progression of investigations. For example, in recent years, we have recognized, especially in officer-involved shootings, that the public and relevant law enforcement agencies want information and decisions more quickly. As a result, we have implemented shooting review teams to receive information as it is known and make informed decisions as efficiently as possible, while ensuring that the administration of justice is not compromised.

Q. NC State statute allows reporters to have cameras in courtrooms, but it is subject to the judge’s discretion. There are situations in District 15 where judges do not allow cameras or recording devices in court. What is your stance on opening all courtrooms (aside of federal courts) in your district to allow for journalists to cover trials and other court proceedings?

Our Founding Fathers believed in open courts and a transparent judiciary. I believe those principles are essential for maintaining transparency, accountability, and public trust in the criminal justice system.