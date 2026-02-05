Primary 2026: Brunswick County Sheriff primary candidate Tim Daniels

Name: Timothy (Tim) Daniels

Party affiliation: Republican

Career: Captain, North Carolina State Highway Patrol (26+ years). I have served on the road and in command leadership roles, supervising personnel, managing operations, and coordinating with local, state, and federal partners.

Degree: Master of Science, Human Resource Management (Charleston Southern University); Master of Arts, Organizational Management (University of Phoenix); Bachelor’s Degree, Political Science & Criminal Justice (NC State University); Administrative Officer Management Program (NC State University)

Q: What qualifies you to serve as Brunswick County Sheriff?

The Sheriff’s Office is a complex, operational role not ceremonial. I bring 26+ years of law enforcement experience, command leadership, and proven judgment. As a Captain and Troop Commander, I have led people, managed budgets, enforced the law, and made decisions under pressure. I understand accountability, fiscal stewardship, and constitutional authority. Brunswick County needs a sheriff prepared to lead on day one.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to do so.

My top priority is restoring trust through transparency and professionalism. I will implement clear standards, data-driven deployment, and consistent communication with the public. Trust grows when enforcement is fair, leadership is visible, and decisions are explained.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office?

Rapid growth combined with the opioid crisis has increased demand while straining staffing and morale. When trust weakens and deputies are stretched thin, public safety suffers. The answer is steady leadership, proper staffing, and disciplined operations.

Q: How does Iryna’s Law affect Brunswick County? What other changes would you like?

Iryna’s Law strengthens accountability and closes gaps that allow dangerous individuals to remain in public spaces. For Brunswick County, it reinforces victim protection and consistent enforcement. I support clearer tools for judges and law enforcement, faster information sharing, and consequences for repeat violent offenders. I would also support state funding tied to staffing and treatment partnerships.

Q: Is the Sheriff’s Office adequately funded and spending appropriately?

Funding must prioritize people and core services. We need competitive pay for deputies, detention officers, and non-sworn staff to improve retention and reduce overtime. Spending should be data-driven, transparent, and focused on safety not bureaucracy.

Q: Is workplace culture in a good place? What could be improved?

Culture improves when leadership listens and supports the workforce. Clear expectations, fair scheduling, wellness resources, and promotion from within strengthen morale and performance.

Q: What is your opinion on cooperating with ICE?

Immigration enforcement is federal. Sheriffs must follow North Carolina law. I support lawful cooperation with ICE when required, while ensuring due process and focusing local resources on state criminal enforcement and public safety.

