Primary 2026: Brunswick County Sheriff primary candidate Brian Chism

Name: Brian Chism

Party Affiliation: Republican

Career: Law enforcement, all at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.

Education: South Brunswick High School, no degree

Q: What qualifies you to serve as Brunswick County Sheriff?

I have lived in Brunswick County for 45 years and have dedicated more than two decades to serving this community. I have worked at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office for 21.5 years and have served as Sheriff for the past 2.5 years. My experience, deep roots in the community, and proven leadership uniquely qualify me to continue serving the citizens of Brunswick County.

Q: Name one top priority policy change you want to see and how you will work to do so.

We continuously evaluate our policies and procedures to ensure they align with both CALEA and NCLEA standards. The Sheriff’s Office is accredited by both organizations, and our current policies fully meet those requirements. At this time, I am not seeking to implement policy changes, as our existing policies are effective, compliant, and reflect best practices in law enforcement.

Q: What is the biggest challenge facing the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office?

The biggest challenge facing the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is managing rapid population growth while maintaining high standards of public safety and service. This includes recruiting, hiring, and retaining enough deputies and professional staff to support patrol operations, sustain existing community programs, and expand services to meet increasing demand.

Brunswick County continues to grow by approximately 8,500 new residents each year, resulting in rising call volume and increased service needs. Our greatest need is additional personnel, along with competitive pay, to attract and retain high-quality candidates and keep pace with the county’s growth.

Q: This year the North Carolina General Assembly passed Iryna’s Law. How does this law change things in Brunswick County, and what other changes would you like state lawmakers to make?

Iryna’s Law primarily affects judicial processes, particularly decisions made by magistrates and judges regarding release orders. At this time, the law has not resulted in significant operational changes for deputies in Brunswick County.

One area where I believe the state must continue to improve is access to medical and mental health facilities. North Carolina lacks sufficient resources to adequately address the mental health needs of many citizens, and expanded treatment options would greatly benefit both public safety and community well-being.

Q: Do you think the Sheriff’s Office is adequately funded and is spending that money appropriately?

Yes. The Board of Commissioners approved a salary study in this year’s budget, which is currently underway and is expected to be completed when the county manager submits the next budget proposal. I believe the Sheriff’s Office is supported financially, and funds are being spent responsibly and appropriately.

Q: Is the workplace culture at the Sheriff’s Office in a good place? If not, what could be improved?

Yes, the workplace culture at the Sheriff’s Office is in a good place, and it will remain strong as long as we continue to receive the support of the Board of Commissioners. Maintaining a positive, supportive work environment is a priority for our leadership.

Q: What is your opinion on state law mandating cooperation with ICE on immigration enforcement?

As Sheriff, I took an oath to enforce the laws of North Carolina and to protect and serve the citizens of Brunswick County. State law requires that when an individual with an immigration detainer enters our detention facility, we notify immigration authorities and follow the established legal process for honoring that detainer. We will continue to comply with the law as written.

