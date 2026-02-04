Another round of winter weather is expected tonight

More winter weather is on deck this evening, but forecasters say it won’t pack the punch of the systems we’ve seen in recent weeks.

Meteorologist Andrew Kren with the National Weather Service says freezing rain and snow are expected between 8 p.m. tonight and 4 a.m. Thursday. That could create some icy road conditions, especially in untreated areas and on elevated surfaces like bridges.

“We would urge residents going out and driving in the morning just to be a little more cautious, as some of those freezing spots may not be as noticeable," he says.

Kren says the weather event is not expected to cause many lingering problems. High temperatures should stay above freezing through the weekend.