Winter weather strains Winston-Salem businesses

Weeks of winter weather have cancelled events and hurt foot traffic for many local Winston-Salem businesses — and some owners say the slump is hitting at a particularly vulnerable time.

Last weekend was supposed to be a big one for the city. NASCAR’s Cook Out Clash drew around 15,000 visitors to Winston-Salem last year, and business owners were expecting similar crowds again.

“If we get anything big in town, we see spill over all across the spectrum. And so the restaurants pack up, the hotels, the beer shops definitely pack up, especially with the Clash," says Tommy Priest, owner of Coffee Park Airstream. "I mean, it's just a big hit.”

Priest says the event’s rescheduling on top of the second round of winter weather has left many business owners in a tight spot.

Restaurants including Acadia Foods, Que Viva Latin Street Grill, and Little Pep wine bar have all issued social media pleas for help amid low sales.

“Our community just needs to get out and support," he says. "I don't want to say the national competitor names, but I've seen way too many people in their parking lots.”

Priest says gift cards are another way customers can help businesses bridge the gap and make it to spring.