Four WS/FCS schools nationally recognized for magnet programming

Four Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have been nationally recognized for their magnet programming.

Magnet Schools of America is a nonprofit organization with an annual Merit Awards Program.

It recognizes magnet schools across the country for demonstrating strong academic standards, curriculum innovation, diversity efforts and more.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County was one of only three North Carolina districts with schools earning top honors: being named Magnet Schools of Excellence.

Those are Atkins High School, for its STEM program, John F. Kennedy High School for Career and Technical Education, and The Downtown School, for its school-wide enrichment model.

RJ Reynolds High School earned the second-highest honor. It was named a Magnet School of Distinction, for its Arts for Academics program.