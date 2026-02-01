Stuck inside during winter storms? An expert shares tips to protect mental health
The recent stretch of winter storms has kept many people indoors and off their normal schedules. Those disruptions can take a toll on mental health, experts say.
Dr. Jenna Mendelson, a psychologist with LeBauer Behavioral Medicine, says people may notice increased anxiety, low mood or a sense of losing control when bad weather disrupts daily life.
One challenge is the sudden lack of structure when schools, workplaces and activities shut down. Mendelson suggests creating a loose plan for the day, even if you are stuck at home.
“Just like in COVID times, using a time-blocking strategy can be helpful in situations like this. I would not say that you necessarily need to have a strict to-the-minute schedule, but having a sense of what you are going to do during the various blocks of time during your day,” she says.
Setting aside time for movement, even in 5-minute blocks, can help improve mood. Other small strategies, such as taking breaks, connecting with friends or family, and limiting news consumption, can also make a difference.
If feelings of sadness or anxiety become overwhelming or persistent, Mendelson recommends reaching out to a health care provider for support.