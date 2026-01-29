© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Two dead, two injured in Surry County shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 29, 2026 at 9:33 PM EST
Emergency responders parked near site of the incident
Courtesy North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation
Emergency responders parked on roadway near site of the incident

Police are investigating a shooting near Mount Airy Thursday that left two people dead and two others injured.

The Surry County Sheriff’s Office says emergency responders were called to Samurai Lane just after 2 p.m. Officers found four people with gunshot wounds. One died at the scene, and another passed away at a hospital.

Officials say there is no ongoing threat to the public, but investigators are “seeking additional individuals believed to be involved” in the incident.

The sheriff’s office says additional details will be released as they become available.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
