Greensboro’s Magnolia House up for national historic designation

The Magnolia House in Greensboro has been nominated for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places.

The property was built in 1889 and was one of 14 businesses in the city listed in the Green Book, a guide to safe places for Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. It was a popular destination for Black writers, athletes, and musicians.

The Magnolia House now operates as a boutique hotel, restaurant, and event venue.

The city council is expected to review the nomination at its meeting on February 3. It will then be considered by the North Carolina National Register Advisory Committee.

Owners are eligible for historic rehabilitation income tax credits if their property is listed in the National Register.

The Magnolia House would join 43 Greensboro properties, 13 districts, and three National Historic Landmarks if it receives the designation.