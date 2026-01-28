© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro readies roads for another winter storm

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:09 PM EST
Image courtesy N.C. Department of Transportation.
Courtesy N.C. Department of Transportation.
In this file photo, a snowplow clears an icy roadway.

The city of Greensboro is continuing to clear roadways after last weekend’s storm and preparing for more snow in the coming days.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials said city crews have cleared 99% of priority one roads. Work on residential streets began Tuesday and will continue.

Greensboro Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn said their efforts will make prepping for the next winter weather event easier.

“Through the diligent efforts of our crew, we have much of the network salted and treated, which will be beneficial if a snow event occurs this weekend," she said.

Forecasts currently call for measurable snow across the Piedmont beginning Friday night.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
