Greensboro readies roads for another winter storm

The city of Greensboro is continuing to clear roadways after last weekend’s storm and preparing for more snow in the coming days.

At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, officials said city crews have cleared 99% of priority one roads. Work on residential streets began Tuesday and will continue.

Greensboro Director of Transportation Hanna Cockburn said their efforts will make prepping for the next winter weather event easier.

“Through the diligent efforts of our crew, we have much of the network salted and treated, which will be beneficial if a snow event occurs this weekend," she said.

Forecasts currently call for measurable snow across the Piedmont beginning Friday night.