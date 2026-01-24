Gov. Stein: "It's about time to stay put" as winter storm moves in

North Carolina has requested and received an emergency declaration from the federal government ahead of a winter storm, Gov. Josh Stein said Saturday.

The declaration will provide state officials with additional generators to send to hospitals and other critical facilities and tap U.S. Forest Service assets to clear trees that are expected to fall under accumulated ice, among other assistance.

"We are grateful for the partnership of the federal government and its quick approval of our request," Stein said.

Stein made the announcement during a briefing Saturday morning, as winter weather conditions begin to reach the western part of the state. Forecasters are predicting that as much as four inches of snow and sleet could fall in the mountains and in the northwestern part of the Piedmont region.

With wintery precipitation already falling around places like Robbinsville and Waynesville, Stein said, "Depending on where you live, it's about time to stay put. Please do not be out on the roads unless it is absolutely necessary."

Ice accumulations are of particular concern because of the damage it could cause to the state's power distribution system, both in the form of falling trees and, if there is enough, by knocking down power lines and poles.

"We anticipate severe disruptions to critical infrastructure, including roadways, emergency communications, and utility systems. Significant and widespread power outages are expected across the state, increasing the risk of injury or death—particularly among vulnerable populations," Stein wrote in his letter to President Donald Trump requesting the emergency declaration.

N.C. Emergency Management Director Will Ray said precipitation that begins as snow will quickly turn to sleet. And any ice or snow that melts during the day is expected to refreeze overnight for the next week, forming black ice and making travel hazardous.

"All North Carolinians should be finalizing plans now and should be ready to stay home and off the roadways into next week," Ray said.

There are warming stations in 21 counties, while seven others have opened shelters. Stein said state officials expect more to open Saturday.

To see a list of shelters, you can visit readync.gov, which also has information about whether shelters are pet friendly. That site also shows how many people are staying at each shelter and if there is available space.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dev Sangvai urged people who may be staying in shelters to keep their distance from others and wash their hands frequently to try to prevent the spread of communicable diseases.

State officials have also urged people to consider what they will do if the power goes out, and if it stays out. Stein said people should know how they will stay warm, what they will eat and who they will call for help if they need it.

"The safest way for us to get through a storm like this is to do it together," Stein said.