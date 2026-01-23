Rockingham Middle School to serve as emergency warming shelter amid storm

Rockingham County Middle School will serve as an emergency warming shelter amid the approaching winter storm.

Rockingham County Emergency Management officials say the shelter is for anyone in need of a warm, safe place to escape the dangerous weather conditions.

Snacks and water will be provided, but residents should bring their own bedding, clothing, medications and toiletries. Officials also recommend bringing a comfort item for children, like a stuffed animal or blanket.

Pets are not allowed. If a resident arrives with one, officials will transport it to the county animal shelter for a temporary stay.

The emergency warming shelter opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and will remain open 24 hours until officials determine it’s no longer necessary.

The county will share updates about storm conditions on its website and official social media channels.

