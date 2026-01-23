With ice storm bearing down on NC, Stein reiterates call to stay off roads beginning Saturday

With an ice storm expected to start reaching into North Carolina on Saturday, Gov. josh Stein and other officials urged residents to wrap up their preparations on Friday.

"Our message to North Carolina is simple: This is a serious storm. We are taking it seriously, and so should you," Stein said.

The storm's most serious threat is expected to come from accumulated ice, Stein said. That could make driving risky into the middle of next week and damage the state's power distribution system, potentially causing outages that into next week.

Stein reiterated that people should stay off the roads beginning on Saturday and have a plan for how they are going to safely stay warm and eat if power is out for a multiple day period.

"Be ready to reach out to family or authorities for help if you are without power for an extended period of time. The effects of the storm could last for days," Stein said.

When a quarter inch of ice accumulates, it begins to cause tree limbs to fall. When a half inch of ice accumulates, it can weigh down and potentially topple power lines.

A swath of North Carolina from Charlotte running northeast beyond Wake County to the Virginia state line is expected to see between 0.6 and 0.75 inches of ice accumulation, according to National Weather Service forecasts.

North Carolina's most significant impacts are expected along the state's southwestern border, with the National Weather Service forecasting that between three-quarters of an inch and one inch of ice could accumulate around Tryon.

As of Friday morning, the N.C. Department of Transportation had spread 2.8 million gallons of brine across the state's roads and highways.

Officials were preparing Friday to scatter 430 members of the National Guard and 170 vehicles across the state to help move disabled vehicles, clear roadways and distribute commodities as necessary, said N.C. Emergency Management Director Will Ray.

N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Daniel Johnson urged drivers to stay home, noting that someone who becomes stranded poses a risk not only to themselves but also to the emergency personnel who need to rescue them and utility crews that need to be out in dangerous conditions.

"Even if you have a large truck or SUV, driving on icy roads can be nearly impossible," Johnson said.

DOT is working with the N.C. State Highway Patrol to immediately tow any vehicles that become stranded on the state's roads, focusing on highways and primary routes.

Places like retirement centers and hospitals that serve vulnerable people typically have emergency plans that allow staff to stay at the facility overnight to cut down on back-and-forth travel.

"We don't anyone traveling who absolutely does not need to. And if they can't get there safely, they should not be on the road," Stein said.