Republican-led House blocks effort to limit President Trump's war powers in Venezuela

House Republicans blocked a resolution in a tie vote on Thursday to limit the executive's war powers in Venezuela, a close call for President Trump and a GOP conference that has largely steered clear of rebuking him.

The resolution failed by a vote of 215 to 215, falling short of the simple majority needed for passage. It directed the U.S. to remove any military presence from Venezuela, which would have required the president to seek congressional approval to order such action.

Rep. Brian Mast, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, said the U.S. military completed its Venezuela mission with "Operation Absolute Resolve," the Jan. 3 U.S. invasion and capture of Venezuela President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

"'Operation Absolute Resolve' was a law enforcement action to bring Nicolás Maduro, an indicted narco-terrorist with a $50 million bounty to justice," Mast, R-Fla., said on the House floor, echoing a familiar GOP refrain. "And President Trump finished the job."

Ultimately, the war powers resolution led by Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., drew support from all Democrats and two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Don Bacon, R-Neb. Supporters argued Congress should have a say before the U.S. sends additional military forces into Venezuela.

"I guess the best we can get from the current majority here is that there's never a good time for Congress to assert its war powers. It's either too soon or it's too late," McGovern argued. "Well, I don't think it's too late because we're still dealing with the consequences of this unauthorized, unlawful military strike."

Trump's escalation of military action targeting Venezuela has drawn widespread bipartisan unease in Congress, with some Republicans expressing their concerns behind closed doors. Many have complained they were caught by surprise, the administration has not shared enough information about the mission and the plan ahead remains murky.

Massie, however, is not one of them.

"Our loyalty must be to the Constitution and not to any party," Massie argued on the House floor ahead of the vote. "If our country wants war then Congress must vote on it. We are the voice of the people."



Copyright 2026 NPR