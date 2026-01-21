Three James Beard semi-finalists hail from Western North Carolina

The James Beard Foundation has announced its 2026 semi-finalists, and three of the nominees are from Western North Carolina. The awards recognize culinary excellence across the United States.

Meherwan and Molly Irani of Chai Pani Restaurant Group are semifinalists in the Outstanding Restaurateur category.

The category recognizes “a restaurateur who uses their establishment(s) as a vehicle for building community, demonstrates creativity in entrepreneurship, and integrity in restaurant operations.”

The Asheville location of Chai Pani, which serves Indian street food, won the James Beard award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2022. The restaurant also has locations in Decatur, Ga., and Washington, D.C.

Also being recognized are chefs Matt Dawes of Asheville’s Bull and Beggar and Taylor Montgomery of Montgomery Sky Farm in Leicester. Both are semifinalists for this year’s Best Chef in the Southeast award, which recognizes “chefs who set high standards in their culinary skills and leadership abilities and who are making efforts to help create a sustainable work culture in their respective regions.”

The Southeast region includes North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.

The Bull and Beggar is located in Asheville’s River Arts District and serves “European-inspired Appalachian cuisine.” It reopened its doors last January after being devastated by Hurricane Helene .

Montgomery Sky Farm is a 50-acre working farm that offers public and private events and tours.