Raleigh teenager to plead guilty to 2022 mass shooting

Wake District Attorney Lorrin Freeman says Austin Thompson, the teenager accused of killing five people in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood in 2022, will plead guilty to all charges. Thompson's lawyers announced the move Tuesday morning.

The mass shooting that took place in Raleigh's Hedingham neighborhood left five people dead and two others were injured, including a Raleigh police officer. Thompson's older brother was among those killed.

Thompson, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting, has been charged with five counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with firearm on law enforcement officer. The 18-year-old's move to plead guilty will avoid a trial.

According to court documents, Thompson said he suffered a serious brain injury and cannot explain why he committed the shooting.

Thompson's father, Alan Thompson, pleaded guilty in 2024 to improperly storing a handgun that authorities said was found with his son after the shootings. He received a suspended jail sentence as well as some probation.