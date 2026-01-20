Phuzz Phest returns to Winston-Salem after a ten-year hiatus

After a decade-long hiatus, Phuzz Phest, a beloved, city-wide music festival, is returning to the Triad.

What began in 2011 as a small grassroots community rock festival grew to include a host of genres performed by diverse musicians throughout downtown Winston-Salem. Founder and Director Philip Pledger was in his mid-twenties then and learning as he went along. But he says the underlying theme of Phuzz Phest remains the same: putting the best of the city on display.

"We worked really hard to bring, you know, national acts, touring acts, sometimes international acts who may not have come to Winston-Salem otherwise, but bring them here to utilize our unique spaces, our venues," he says. "And then while at the same time elevating the local artists, to really just be like the best snapshot of Winston Salem possible."

Pledger says that as local venues disappeared, and the funding model for local arts organizations began to change, Phuzz Phest was forced to hit pause. But this year, he says, with new sponsorship and added performance venues, he’s looking forward to once again playing a community-building role downtown.

Phuzz Phest returns to the Camel City from April 9 to 11.