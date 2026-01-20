Government officials, utility providers brace for possible winter storm in WNC

A winter storm headed to WNC this weekend could create problems for the region's infrastructure. Although the predictions for how intense the storm will be are still unclear, officials say power outages and water line breaks are possible.

Jeffrey Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, told BPR that the power company is preparing for “the potential of outages” in the area.

“We will be evaluating whether we need to bring in additional crews,” he said. “We haven't made a decision on that yet.”

As forecasts grow more accurate over the next few days, the threat to the tree canopy, and subsequently, power lines will become more clear, Brooks said.

If snowfall exceeds six inches, the risks of tree limbs coming down and taking out power lines increase, Brooks said. However, it takes a far smaller amount of ice – only a quarter of an inch – to weaken tree limbs and bring about the same effect.

“Where that dividing line is between snow and ice will be extremely important. And then, obviously, the amount of precipitation,” he added.

Brooks is hopeful that the power company’s “self-healing lines” will stave off outages in more populated parts of the region. The technology automatically detects outages and attempts to reroute power through other lines. It’s prevalent in Buncombe County, where 80% of the grid has adopted the technology. It’s also built up in Transylvania, Swain and Rutherford counties. However, the technology is less common in more rural parts of the region, which means there often is not another line nearby where power can reroute.

Nonetheless, Brooks said he’s optimistic about the state of the region’s power grid more than a year after Hurricane Helene took out large swaths of it for weeks at a time.

“We've inspected most of those lines. We've looked for all the obvious types of threats,” he said. “So, I think the grid as a whole is in good shape going into this season and ready to respond to winter weather.”

Electricity is top of mind for Allison Richmond, a spokesperson for Haywood County Emergency Services. If the area receives more than six inches of snow, the county will likely open an emergency shelter and activate its Emergency Operations Center, she said.

“The biggest reason why we would open a shelter is because of power outages and the need to supply people with oxygen and keep their concentrators going,” she said. “We have a lot of seniors in Haywood County and a lot of people who are dependent on oxygen.”

In Asheville, city staff are working on shoring up water infrastructure, said Clay Chandler, a spokesperson with the Water Resources Department.

“Water production personnel at the treatment facilities will fill storage tanks throughout the system and take basic steps to freeze-proof a handful of outdoor components, using things like heat tape, insulation wrap, etc,” he told BPR in an email. “The good news is, temps are not forecast to dip low enough to be considered extreme for this area. That doesn't mean breaks won't happen. If they do, we'll be prepared to respond.”

He added that if the forecast trends primarily towards snow, it could actually be helpful for Asheville’s water system.

“It would raise the water level at our reservoirs at North Fork and DeBruhl treatment plants, which are a tad lower than they usually are this time of year because of the moderate drought we've been through the last couple months,” he said. “The ensuing melt would also strengthen our watershed, by pushing what sediment remains in the tributaries into the reservoirs slowly enough that it doesn't cause an issue.”

Tips for winter storm safety: