Rep. Crow and colleagues say they're under investigation by the DOJ for video on illegal orders

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:49 AM EST
U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., greets guests before first lady Jill Biden opens the White House Initiative Latino Economic Summit Denver Saturday, March 26, 2022, at the Community College of Denver's Auraria Campus in downtown Denver. (David Zalubowski/AP)

A group of Democratic lawmakers who teamed up for a social media video back in November, urging U.S. service members to refuse illegal orders, say they’re now being contacted by federal prosecutors for questioning.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO), a former Army ranger who participated in the video, joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan to discuss this investigation.

