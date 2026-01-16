Manolo Betancur's 'The ChangeBaker' documentary to premiere in Charlotte

Manolo Betancur’s documentary "The ChangeBaker," made with director Courtney Dixon, premieres Saturday at the Carolina Theatre. Betancur is the owner of Manolo’s Bakery, and he’s become a prominent voice in Charlotte’s immigrant community.

JULIAN BERGER: For the people who don’t know you, tell us a bit about who Manolo Betancur is and what they should know about your journey to Charlotte.

MANOLO BETANCUR: Manolo Betancur is the Colombian version of Tom Sawyer. I was raised in a small town in South America, watching a lot of American TV. So since I was little, I fell in love with this country. And I always was, since I was little, I always thought I wanted to be in this country. I knew that dreams come true in this nation, and this is the land of opportunity. So Manolo is a Colombian-born, then fell in love with this nation and is now an American citizen.

BERGER: You’re a baker. Now you’re coming out, not an actor, but in a documentary. What does this story tell about your life and the bakery?

BETANCUR: What we share in the documentary is a little bit about my philanthropy, is my life when I came to America. We don’t talk anything about before America.

BERGER: What was part of your story that was most important to you to share in this documentary?

BETANCUR: What we went through in the film is a small version of what we went through a couple of months ago, and how the film ends with a big call to humanity. That’s Charlotte, that’s us. We also talk about "The ChangeBaker," how the bakery became a symbol of hope for the community and also for those ones who don't like us, we became a symbol of rebellion. I never thought I was going to be on a film. I never thought I was going to be the change maker.

BERGER: Your bakery was the site of protests against CBP last November; you welcomed the protests and brought them in. You even gave cake out to protesters one night. So what made you welcome them to your bakery?

BETANCUR: Because if we have freedom, it's because somebody protests. Employees have rights because somebody protests. Our African American brothers, they have freedom because somebody protests. So in order to have a change in society, somebody has to protest, but the protest has to be peaceful.

BERGER: You’ve also been essential in providing birthday cakes to the homeless, in increasing access to bread all the way in Ukraine, and delivering cakes and bread to western North Carolina during Hurricane Helene. What has made you feel called to help in these times of crisis?

BETANCUR: Because, man, I am so lucky to be part of this nation. Since I came to America, the only thing that have been gotten is blessings. So I'm a business person, and I have worked very well with God. I gave back to the community and God gives me more.

BERGER: And the premiere sold out. I went a couple days ago to look, and there were no tickets. So what does that mean to you to see that kind of support from the Charlotte community?

BETANCUR: There is always a fight inside my heart about being in this country, because I no longer feel welcome in this country. I no longer feel safe. I no longer feel like this is the place where I want to be. That's how I feel. But at the same time, I know in my heart that this city loves me, and I love this city. And I cannot give up, because that's what the people that don't like us want. But I know the biggest majority in this city is good people, and the biggest majority in this country is good people.