Guilford County approves consolidated fire district plan

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 16, 2026 at 5:05 PM EST
Guilford County Courthouse.jpeg
Courtesy nccourts.gov
Guilford County Courthouse, where the Board of Commissioners holds its meetings

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has approved the consolidation of two local fire districts.

The decision finalizes the merger of the Pleasant Garden and Climax Fire departments’ coverage areas into the Central Piedmont Fire Protection Service District. The departments announced the consolidation last year, but the county’s decision formalizes it for tax collection purposes.

Guilford County Emergency Services Director Jim Albright told commissioners the two districts set similar tax rates in preparation for the merger.

“These dollars go directly to the fire department for fire protection in those particular districts," he said. "There's no opportunity for those monies to be used or supplanted anywhere else. So this is direct delivery services.”

The combined district will go into effect on July 1 at the start of the new fiscal year.
DJ Simmons
