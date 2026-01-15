Flu deaths are surging in North Carolina, and the state's vaccination rate has dropped

With flu deaths spiking in North Carolina, state health officials are urging people to get their annual flu vaccines.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported Wednesday that 63 additional people died from the flu in the state, bringing this season’s total to 134 deaths. By comparison, the state had reported 74 flu-related deaths at the same point last year.

“It’s really important for folks to be vaccinated. It’s really important to protect themselves from the flu, because that is the only way that we can prevent having a worse season for the rest of the season,” Dr. Erica Wilson, the medical director of DHHS’ Medical Consultation Unit, said during a press conference.

Most of this year’s flu deaths have been among older people, according to DHHS data.

Of the 134 people who have died from the flu, 104 have been at least 65 years old. Another 21 have been between 50 and 64 years old.

There have been three pediatric deaths.

So far, 21.08% of North Carolinians have received a flu shot this year. That’s about 2.45 million people.

North Carolina’s current vaccination rate is slightly lower than 2024-25’s 21.62% and a decrease from 2023-24’s 22.28%. Wilson said state health officials are paying attention to the dip.

“We don’t want to see anybody getting sick unnecessarily or anyone dying unnecessarily, and with vaccines being the best way to protect that, when we see decreasing vaccination rates that is certainly a big concern for us,” Wilson said.

Low vaccination rates make it easier for the flu virus to move from person to person, increasing the number of people who fall ill and potentially the number who fall very ill or die.

During the 2024-25 flu season, 542 people died from the virus, the highest number recorded by North Carolina officials. Deaths and hospitalizations didn’t peak until early February 2025, Wilson said, emphasizing that every flu season behaves differently.

“It remains to be seen how bad this flu season is going to be. We have had one very high peak, but flu season still has a couple of months left so we’re going to have to see how long our season this year lasts. It’s not uncommon for us to see two different peaks in a season as different types of flu virus spread,” Wilson said.

Data from DHHS indicates that people visiting the emergency room with flu-like symptoms increased throughout December, peaking during the week of Dec. 21. The highest weekly flu-related death tally – 48 – occurred the following week.

Some of these deaths are just being reported now, Wilson said, because there can be a lag in reported flu deaths as officials try to determine if the virus caused someone to die.

In addition to receiving the flu vaccine, Wilson said people can take steps like:

