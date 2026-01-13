© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cone Health expands its urgent care in Burlington

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 13, 2026 at 4:02 PM EST
The front door to an Urgent Care
Courtesy Cone Health
Cone Health's newly expanded Urgent Care in Burlington is 3,450 square feet, more than twice as big as its previous footprint.

Alamance County now has an expanded urgent care center at Cone Health’s Burlington location, which has more than doubled in size to nearly 3,500 square feet.

By leasing adjoining space during construction, the health system avoided temporary closures during the winter months.

Work began last summer. Officials say the newly expanded urgent care facility will be able to handle a higher volume of patients and provide support to nearby Alamance Regional Medical Center.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
