© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Randolph commissioners could vote on new bylaws for dissolved library board next month

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:30 AM EST
Several speakers voiced their support for the Randolph County Public Library Board of Trustees at the county commission meeting on Monday.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A Randolph County Commissioners meeting

Randolph County Commissioners could be voting on new bylaws for the recently dissolved public library board of trustees in the coming weeks.

Back in December, the commissioners dismissed all of the trustees after they voted to keep a book about a transgender boy in the children’s section of the library.

The commission also scrapped the bylaws that governed the trustees, leaving a totally blank slate.

There was no action on the matter at this month’s meeting. But Commissioner Hope Haywood says board members have been talking individually with the county attorney to share what they'd like to see in the new bylaws.

She's looking to incorporate term limits, which weren’t in place before. Haywood says multiple trustees had served for more than 10 years.

“We are hoping to get something in place and maybe have something as early as our February meeting to bring out and to vote on," Haywood says.

The decision to dismiss the entire library board drew criticism from many Randolph residents and even made it into the national spotlight. During the public comment portion of the commission's January meeting, one resident, Virginia Wall, called for the trustees to be "reinstated immediately."

"They were fired as a group," Wall said. "What is it exactly that the next board is going to be asked to do in similar situations?"

Haywood says commissioners will begin the process of appointing members to the board once the new bylaws are approved. But she doubts that previous trustees will rejoin the board.

"That would depend on a commissioner appointing them," she said. "I do think I would be surprised if anybody that was on it was willing to serve again after the way they were publicly treated."

Haywood added that she and her colleagues have no plans to serve as trustees themselves.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz