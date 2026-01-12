© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Winston-Salem's Eastern Loop is on track to open this year

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 12, 2026 at 5:01 PM EST
Cars and trucks backed up on a highway
David Ford
/
WFDD
Lane mergers in Winston-Salem lead to traffic jams on Business 40 from Stratford Road to Broad Street.

A 17-mile section of Winston-Salem’s Northern Beltway is slated to open later this year.
The beltway project was first proposed in the 1960s, but serious planning didn’t begin until the 90s.

The newest segment will open up the Eastern Loop to traffic, eventually running from Interstate 74 to U.S. 52. 

NCDOT Highway Division Engineer John Rhyne says, once opened, Forsyth County commuters should have an easier time getting through town.

"I think it's going to alleviate some bottlenecks," he says. "It's going to give some folks more options. Hopefully, it'll reduce some of the traffic over there on South Main in Kernersville, as well as we see a lot of traffic coming and going toward the beach."

Rhyne says the expected completion date for this stretch of the Eastern Loop is late this year. He anticipates some traffic shifts this summer and asks drivers to use caution as they travel through construction zones.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
