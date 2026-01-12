Stokes County approves data center rezoning after heated meeting

Stokes County commissioners voted Monday night to approve a rezoning request for a massive data center in Walnut Cove.

Many residents spoke against the proposal during the standing-room-only meeting, raising environmental and cultural concerns. An overflow crowd of hundreds gathered outside the county building, booing as commissioners signaled their approval.

Commissioner Sonya Cox framed her vote as a necessary trade-off, citing a desperate need for revenue.

“We want more than four deputies on the roads at one time in Stokes County. We want a new hospital. We want water and sewer and infrastructure everywhere,” she said. “But nobody wants to make a sacrifice to get those things.”

Developers said the project could generate between $20 and $40 million in tax revenue.

Resident Jayson Duncan said he’s skeptical, given that no tenants have committed to the project.

“They’re building on speculation, so that $20 million is a dream. It’s a pipe dream,” he said. “It’s fantasy money right now, and the county commissioners fell for it.”

Construction is not expected to begin for at least 18 months.