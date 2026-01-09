Guilford County welcomes new homeless services director

Guilford County has named Debra Rabalais as the new director of homeless services.

Rabalais most recently served as the vice president of program services at the Presbyterian Night Shelter in Fort Worth, Texas. There, she managed initiatives that helped individuals obtain permanent housing.

In her new role, she’ll serve as a liaison to the Guilford County Continuum of Care and other community partners.

Rabalais begins her new position on Monday.