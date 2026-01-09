© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
German Men's National soccer Team will make Winston-Salem home ahead of World Cup competition

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:44 PM EST
Soccer team officials stand on field at WFU
Seth Seebaugh
/
Wake Forest University
German Men's National Team members, university leaders and city officials gather on Wake Forest University's W. Dennie Spry field.

The German Men’s National soccer Team has chosen Winston-Salem as its home base for this year’s FIFA World Cup. This summer, after months of negotiations dating back to March of 2025, the four-time World Cup champions will move into their new headquarters: Graylyn Estate.

Five minutes north is Wake Forest University’s W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium, where they’ll train. Senior Associate Athletic Director for Projects and Operations Craig Zakrzewski says both facilities and their close proximity sealed the deal for the German squad. 

He’s looking forward to seeing the German National Team’s passionate fanbase in the Triad.

"It shows that this area has a reputation as somewhere that, you know, is growing and capable of hosting elite, international programs like we're going to do this summer. And we're planning for the hundreds of media that are going to travel, and just the number of fans globally that this team has. And they’re going to want to stay near where the team is staying." 

Zakrzewski says there are community events in the works, with more information available in the coming months. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across North America. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford