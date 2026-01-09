German Men's National soccer Team will make Winston-Salem home ahead of World Cup competition

The German Men’s National soccer Team has chosen Winston-Salem as its home base for this year’s FIFA World Cup. This summer, after months of negotiations dating back to March of 2025, the four-time World Cup champions will move into their new headquarters: Graylyn Estate.

Five minutes north is Wake Forest University’s W. Dennie Spry Soccer Stadium, where they’ll train. Senior Associate Athletic Director for Projects and Operations Craig Zakrzewski says both facilities and their close proximity sealed the deal for the German squad.

He’s looking forward to seeing the German National Team’s passionate fanbase in the Triad.

"It shows that this area has a reputation as somewhere that, you know, is growing and capable of hosting elite, international programs like we're going to do this summer. And we're planning for the hundreds of media that are going to travel, and just the number of fans globally that this team has. And they’re going to want to stay near where the team is staying."

Zakrzewski says there are community events in the works, with more information available in the coming months. The 2026 FIFA World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19 across North America.

