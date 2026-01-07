Winston-Salem buildings on track for national historic recognition

Two nondescript industrial buildings in Winston-Salem are on track for national landmark designations.

The Camel City Coach Company and the Bahnson Company building stand side-by-side on South Marshall Street, just a stone’s throw from Old Salem. Both are being considered by the National Register of Historic Places.

Camel City Coach is a large vacant garage built in 1927. For decades, it was a thriving maintenance and repair operation for a regional bus line, which grew to hundreds of employees. Today, it’s the last of its kind still standing in Winston-Salem.

David Ford / WFDD The Camel City Coach Company serviced a regional bus line in Winston-Salem for decades. The red brick building adjoining it is the Bahnson Company Building.

Historic Resources Project Planner Michelle McCullough says history played an important role in the Bahnson Company building’s nomination as well.

"They were innovators in all that they did in their field," she says. "The humidifier — and it actually was a patent from the industrialist John Fries. So, we've got a long connection, and standing in this community for these families who were involved in this innovation. They were a really great business here, and just tremendous contributors to our community."



McCullough says both building nominations will go before the National Register Advisory Committee in Raleigh on February 12.