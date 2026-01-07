Randolph County Commissioners select partner to operate new food hub

Randolph County Commissioners awarded a contract to two Triad farmers this week to fund, operate and staff a prospective food hub.

The initiative will essentially be a year-round online farmers market.

Local producers will showcase their products on the site each week for customers to shop. Then, the farmers will drop off their orders at the Randolph County Agricultural Center to be packaged and picked up.

The county only received one submission to run the hub, from family farmers Lindsey and Robert Poe. Lindsey highlighted the benefits of an online market to commissioners at a meeting this week.

“This model ensures that the fresh foods reach the community efficiently and support farmers by expanding their customer base," she said.

The Poes also want to incorporate educational programming into the hub. They say they’re looking for grant opportunities to help sustain operations, but are requesting roughly $74,000 from the county to start.

Commissioners unanimously voted to partner with them, but haven’t made a decision about the funding request.