Raleigh leaders summoned to legislature over video alleging DEI violations

City of Raleigh leaders were called before a state House committee Wednesday to discuss a video that claimed the city violated a federal ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The video was posted by the conservative group Accuracy in Media in October. It showed a city employee describing another city department as a "champion for DEI." The House's Select Committee on Government Efficiency held a hearing on the issue and requested Mayor Janet Cowell and other city officials to attend.

City Manager Marchell Adams-David told lawmakers the video clip was filmed in February. That was shortly after President Trump's executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion in government. She says the city was still reviewing the order at the time and has now made changes to comply.

The video, she said, "would infer that (the employee) was DEI assistant director at the time that that was presented" in October. "She was not. The department had already been changed, and they kind of spliced it together to show what they wanted to show."

Raleigh's Department of Equity and Inclusion is now the Department of Economic and Social Advancement. "So it wasn't just a name change, it really was a redirection of focus, and trying to be in compliance with the law and trying to make sure that we continue to live in the rankings that we get as the 'best of the best' cities," Adams-David said.

Adams-David says the department runs programs to help small businesses access government contracts and provide grants to improve storefronts.

"None of those programs are geared towards minority businesses," she said. "It’s any business that signs up and meets that criteria, number of employees and how much their bottom line is."

Legislators didn't say if they'll take further action in response to the video. Only a few had questions for Adams-David after her presentation.

The House's government efficiency committee is also reviewing DEI issues in the UNC System and the city of Asheville and heard presentations on both during Wednesday's meeting.