© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New WS/FCS superintendent aims to pay off district debt this summer

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 7, 2026 at 12:39 PM EST
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps speaks at community discussion hosted by Faith in the City at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Jan. 6, 2026.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps speaks at a community discussion hosted by Faith in the City at Knollwood Baptist Church in Winston-Salem on Jan. 6, 2026.

At a community discussion Tuesday afternoon, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps shared a wide range of priorities for the district, including a new goal for paying off debt.

Phipps has only been on the job for about a month. But he identified quite a few challenges in the district: declining enrollment, inadequate state funding for exceptional children, chronic absenteeism, a mental health crisis and low staff morale.

There are opportunities, though. The district’s greatest asset, according to Phipps, is:

“Wonderful people in the school system, and wonderful people that are external to the school system that support us in many ways," he said.

And he’s counting on that support as the district makes its way through its remaining roughly $5 million in debt.

“I would love to think that we've got the resources and the generosity of our community to get that resolved before kids go home for the summer break or when they come back in August," Phipps said.

Phipps encouraged the audience to get involved in other ways, too, including volunteering and signing up to learn more about school finance.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz