Avelo Airlines expands base at Concord Regional Airport

Avelo Airlines said it will close three of its bases, including those in Raleigh and Wilmington, and expand operations at Concord. The airline said the Concord base will now have three aircraft stationed there.

As part of the base consolidation, Avelo will make some schedule changes that could affect customers. The airline also plans to remove six Boeing 737-700s and replace them with Boeing 737-800s.

In November, Avelo announced a new service from Concord to Chicago and Nashville beginning Feb. 12. Both routes will operate four days a week.

