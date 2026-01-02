© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps to give rescheduled community talk on Jan. 6

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:15 PM EST
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps headshot
Courtesy Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
WS/FCS Superintendent Don Phipps

Just over a month into the job, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools’ new superintendent will be sharing his vision for the district at a community event on Tuesday at noon.

The talk is called “A New Chapter For Our Schools.”

Superintendent Don Phipps, who was sworn into office on Dec. 1, is expected to outline his plan to lead the district through its budget crisis and rebuild trust with the community.

He was originally scheduled to speak early last month. But on the day of the event, a student died at North Forsyth High School in what officials called an accidental stabbing incident.

Between the recent school violence and ongoing financial trouble, Phipps says improving low morale in the district is a priority.

His upcoming talk is part of a monthly education-focused discussion series called Faith in the City, hosted at Knollwood Baptist Church.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz