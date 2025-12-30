North Carolina awarded $213 million for rural health initiatives

North Carolina is receiving $213 million through a federal program to enhance rural health care.

The state will use the money to invest in the rural health care workforce, increase access to mental health services and expand prevention and nutrition programs, among other things.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services awarded North Carolina the funds for 2026, and the state will be eligible for more funding each year for the next five years. North Carolina has the second-largest rural population in the country.

A coalition of state agencies, academic institutions, community organizations and more will help implement the initiatives. The programs will support more than 400 rural health facilities.