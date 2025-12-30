© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Duke Energy seeks federal review for potential Belews Creek nuclear site

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 30, 2025 at 3:07 PM EST
1,000 acre site near Belews Creek Steam Station
Photo courtesy Duke Energy
The 1,000 acre site is located near Belews Creek Steam Station.

Duke Energy is asking federal officials to take a closer look at whether a site near the Belews Creek Steam Station could support nuclear energy generation.

The company is considering building nuclear reactors on the 1,000-acre site in order to meet state-mandated carbon emission goals. But it hasn’t committed to a specific plan yet.

Duke Energy spokesperson Bill Norton says that’s one reason why they’re applying for what’s called an Early Site Permit with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, or NRC.

“This permit allows the NRC to evaluate the site for key factors that might delay future construction issues, such as environmental issues, seismic conditions, etc," he says. "By filing the Early Site Permit, we're really resolving those potential issues on the front end.”

The process takes about 18 months to complete, during which time Duke Energy will review different nuclear technologies before making any final decisions.

Norton says nuclear energy already plays a major role in its operations, supplying more than half of the electricity the company provides in North Carolina.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
