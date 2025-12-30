© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
211 acres of Randolph County forest now permanently protected

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 30, 2025 at 8:23 AM EST
A large stretch of forestland in Randolph County is now off limits to development after a collaboration between a local couple and a nonprofit.

The 211-acre property in the Asheboro area features mature hardwood forest, streams and wildlife, including bobcats and migratory songbirds, according to Three Rivers Land Trust. The Salisbury-based organization worked with property owners Gene and Pat Holder to conserve the area.

In a statement announcing the deal, the nonprofit said preserving the forest will help keep the Yadkin River basin’s waterways cleaner and more stable.

The conservation easement means the land will remain protected from development in perpetuity, even if ownership changes.
April Laissle
