State regulators approve water, air permits for Transco natural gas pipeline in central NC
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality has approved water and air permits for new natural gas pipelines in central North Carolina.
The Transco Southeast Supply Enhancement would extend gas transmission lines in Rockingham, Guilford, Forsyth and Davidson counties. The route runs through the Jordan Lake and Randleman Lake watersheds, according to the Sierra Club.
Chris Herndon, director of the Club's North Carolina chapter, said in a written statement that the fight isn’t over. He said the nonprofit would continue pushing back against the pipeline, which he called “unnecessary” and “dangerous” to the environment.
Duke Energy has described this pipeline expansion as “critical” to the company’s resource plan, specifically in building three new natural gas plants. The utility has about half the gas supply required to operate its current fleet at maximum capacity. Duke has secured the rights to 1,000,000 dekatherms per day from the Southeast Supply Enhancement — more than double its current supply.