New music venue planned for former Triad Stage theater

The Pyrle Theater has officially claimed the former home of Triad Stage, installing signage outside the venue in Greensboro this week.

For more than two decades, the Elm Street building hosted Triad Stage’s locally produced plays. The nonprofit closed in 2023, due in part to pandemic-related financial challenges.

Five local investors purchased the space the following year and are now transforming it into a music venue. The Pyrle will be able to host between 850 and 1,000 people, a significant jump from Triad Stage’s 300-seat capacity.

Investors say the venue will fill a gap in the area’s music scene, providing a mid-size option between Tanger Center and Ziggy’s.

The space is set to open next spring.