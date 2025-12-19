© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Greensboro HVAC company to invest $13.5M in expansion

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published December 19, 2025 at 7:15 PM EST
A photo of the Guilford County Courthouse, where the Guilford County Board of Commissioners holds its meetings.
Courtesy nccourts.gov
The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro.

Guilford County has approved a financial incentives package for a Greensboro-based HVAC company to expand its operations.

Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. is planning a $13.5 million investment to transform a facility on Triad Center Drive. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved over $196,000 in incentives on Thursday for the project.

The company’s largest facilities are in Charlotte and South Carolina, but this could mark a change.

“This incentive and this investment, this commitment, will allow us to build our largest campus right here at home in Greensboro,” CEO Jim Bingham said.

The expansion will bring 131 new jobs to the city by the end of 2030, consisting of mid-level managers, sales positions and support workers. The average salary will be just over $77,000.
