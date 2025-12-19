Greensboro HVAC company to invest $13.5M in expansion

Guilford County has approved a financial incentives package for a Greensboro-based HVAC company to expand its operations.

Hoffman & Hoffman, Inc. is planning a $13.5 million investment to transform a facility on Triad Center Drive. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved over $196,000 in incentives on Thursday for the project.

The company’s largest facilities are in Charlotte and South Carolina, but this could mark a change.

“This incentive and this investment, this commitment, will allow us to build our largest campus right here at home in Greensboro,” CEO Jim Bingham said.

The expansion will bring 131 new jobs to the city by the end of 2030, consisting of mid-level managers, sales positions and support workers. The average salary will be just over $77,000.