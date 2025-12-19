© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forsyth Hall of Justice building to be converted to retail, office space

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published December 19, 2025 at 12:39 PM EST
Sign in front of Forsyth County Hall of Justice building
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Hall of Justice building in Winston-Salem

Forsyth County is officially selling the former Hall of Justice building in Winston-Salem to a local pharmacy.

The Board of Commissioners signed off on a $2.6 million offer from Med Solutions Compounding Pharmacy, which makes custom medications.

The company is planning to transform the building into a mixed-use facility containing office space, retail and a pharmacy.

The offer is $3 million below the county’s initial asking price, but Commissioner Dan Besse said the deal still makes sense. The building has been sitting empty since court operations moved in 2023.

“I think this is our best opportunity to get value out of the property, and that we should take it," he said.

Commissioners floated using proceeds from the sale for housing initiatives, including first-time buyer and home repair programs, though no final decisions were made.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle