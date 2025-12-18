© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Winston-Salem's downtown amphitheater project expands

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published December 18, 2025 at 4:22 PM EST
Drawing of a 5,000+ seat outdoor amphitheater.
Courtesy Winston-Salem Amphitheater Project
The new amphitheater will seat 5,000+ near the heart of downtown Winston-Salem.

The downtown amphitheater project in Winston-Salem is expanding. The original project involved plans to construct a 5,000-seat amphitheater in a mostly vacant block downtown with an opening in 2026. That $10 million concept called for temporary, modular structures that could be built off-site and assembled on-site.

But as the planning progressed, and the potential economic impact became clearer, developers decided to go bigger.

Amphitheater President and General Manager Bucky Dame says the new $25 million design will feature more permanent, ground-up construction and lots of amenities.

"We now have party decks above certain buildings that people can go up and enjoy," he says. "Make sure we have space for people to sit and enjoy the show, or enjoy a drink and have the show up on a screen within the plaza area. In designing it this way, we had that flexibility to kind of do things that the modular units didn’t allow us to do."   

The new downtown amphitheater is now slated to open in the spring of 2027.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford