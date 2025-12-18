Winston-Salem's downtown amphitheater project expands

The downtown amphitheater project in Winston-Salem is expanding. The original project involved plans to construct a 5,000-seat amphitheater in a mostly vacant block downtown with an opening in 2026. That $10 million concept called for temporary, modular structures that could be built off-site and assembled on-site.

But as the planning progressed, and the potential economic impact became clearer, developers decided to go bigger.

Amphitheater President and General Manager Bucky Dame says the new $25 million design will feature more permanent, ground-up construction and lots of amenities.

"We now have party decks above certain buildings that people can go up and enjoy," he says. "Make sure we have space for people to sit and enjoy the show, or enjoy a drink and have the show up on a screen within the plaza area. In designing it this way, we had that flexibility to kind of do things that the modular units didn’t allow us to do."

The new downtown amphitheater is now slated to open in the spring of 2027.

